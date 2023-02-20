(Original title: Focus of Overseas Financial Media: The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates three times this year, expecting to heat up Meta or more layoffs)

Financial Associated Press, February 20th, overnight, overseas markets focused on the US economic dynamics and company dynamics. In terms of the US economy, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have raised interest rate hike expectations, and the Fed is expected to raise interest rates three more times this year; more Fed policymakers have called for further interest rate hikes, and the market expects a 75 basis point hike in summer. In terms of company dynamics, the performance evaluation of thousands of employees on Meta failed, which may indicate more layoffs; the British media began to explore the use of ChatGPT to write articles, news related to weather and traffic and other strong regional attributes. In addition, the 98-year-old former US President Carter decided to accept hospice care.

Reuters: Goldman Sachs, Bank of America raise interest rate expectations, expect the Fed to raise interest rates three times this year

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America said they expect the Fed to raise interest rates three more times this year, raising their forecasts for rate hikes after data showed persistent inflation and a resilient labor market.

Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a note on Thursday: “Given stronger growth and firmer inflation news, we have increased our forecast for a 25 basis point hike in June, expecting the terminal funds rate to 5.25%-5.5%.”

Bank of America also expects the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its June meeting, pushing the terminal interest rate to a target range of 5.25%-5.5%. Previously, the bank had expected the Fed to raise interest rates twice at its March and May meetings, each by 25 basis points.

“Renewed inflation and solid job growth mean the risks to this (only two rate hikes) outlook are too one-sided for us,” Bank of America wrote in a note to clients.

Reuters: More Fed policymakers call for further interest rate hikes, market expects 75 bps hike in summer

Two more Fed policymakers suggested on Friday that interest rates need to be raised even higher to successfully curb inflation, but one warned against reading too much into recent unexpectedly strong economic data.

Fed Governor Bowman said: “I think there is still a long way to go before we reach the 2% inflation target, and we must continue to raise the federal funds rate until we see greater progress in this regard.”

Richmond Fed President Barkin said the need to continue raising interest rates, but he said he would prefer to stick to a slower pace of 25 basis point hikes and then decide on a higher-than-expected one as the path of inflation becomes clearer. or lower stopping point.

Futures markets tied to the federal policy rate are pricing in traders now pricing in another 75 basis points of rate hikes by the summer, bringing the benchmark rate to a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

Wall Street Journal: Thousands of Meta employee performance evaluations fail or herald more layoffs

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. gave thousands of employees substandard ratings in a recently concluded round of performance reviews, a signal that more layoffs are likely, people familiar with the matter said.

The company also dropped a bonus metric, one of several that executives are taking after Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 would be “the year of efficiency,” the people said. One of the measures.

Meta leadership expects the performance rating to lead to more departures in the coming weeks, the people said. If the number of departures is insufficient, the company will consider a new round of layoffs, the person said. The company recently laid off about 11,000 workers, about 13% of its workforce.

Meta managers gave nearly 10 percent of their employees a grade that indicated they were underperforming, the people said. Such proportions were not unprecedented in the years before the pandemic. But Meta’s workforce nearly doubled from 2019 to 2022 to 86,400, with about half of its workforce never going through the company’s typical performance review cycle, several people familiar with the matter said.

Reuters: Mercedes-Benz, VW CEOs urge German gov’t to speed up deployment of nationwide EV charging network

German carmakers Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have urged the German government to do more to increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the country, according to media reports.

Mercedes-Benz CEO Kang Songlin pointed out: “In order to accelerate the transformation (to electric vehicles), we need to ensure that the charging station infrastructure is being built… This is also a political issue.”

Volkswagen CEO Blume also believes that construction needs to be accelerated, and that the construction of charging stations is a “common task of the national economy, the federal government and the municipalities.”

The German government approved a plan last October to spend 6.3 billion euros (about 6.74 billion U.S. dollars) to rapidly expand the number of charging stations across the country, including speeding up the country’s approval for the construction of charging stations.

Financial Times: British media began to explore the use of ChatGPT to write news related to strong regional attributes such as weather and traffic

Jim Mullen, chief executive of Reach, the publisher of the Daily Mirror and Express in the UK, said the company has set up a working group to explore using ChatGPT to help journalists write short stories on topics such as local weather and traffic, “or in Finding creative uses for ChatGPT outside of our traditional content domain”.

Reach currently publishes over 130 national and regional publications, including The Daily breaking latest news and Manchester Evening News. The company warned last month that its annual profit would fall short of expectations, hit by higher costs and lower advertising revenue, and it would cut about 200 jobs from its 4,500-strong editorial and commercial team.

Reach said that the main purpose of exploring AI tools is to embrace new technologies and use data, not to cut costs. “We are now employing more journalists than at any time in the past 10 years.” “It’s early days[exploring the use of AI to assist with copywriting]but we see it as a tool to support editorial teams, just like other technologies we’re already using,” Mullen said.

Yahoo Finance: 98-year-old ex-President Carter decides to accept hospice services

The 98-year-old former US President Carter decided to accept hospice services and spend the rest of his time at home with his family without receiving treatment.

The Carter Center issued a statement saying that Carter received the full support of his family and medical team. The Carter family called on everyone to respect privacy at this moment and thanked the outside world for their concern.

Carter, who belongs to the Democratic Party, served as president from 1977 to 1981. During his tenure, China and the United States formally established diplomatic relations and facilitated the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel. The general election lost to the Republican Reagan.

Carter is currently the oldest living former U.S. president, but has suffered from various health problems in recent years, including liver and brain cancer.

Yahoo Finance: Japan plans to invite India, Australia to G7 summit

The Group of Seven (G7) summit meeting will be held in Hiroshima, Japan in May this year. According to the NHK report, Japan, the host country, plans to invite India and Australia, which are not members of the G7, to attend.

The report quoted a person from the Japanese government as saying that considering that Japan, the United States, Australia and India are members of the “Quadruple Security Dialogue”, it plans to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Albanese to attend the meeting, and is currently coordinating with the two countries, and Japan is also studying Representatives from relevant regional institutions in emerging and developing countries are invited to attend the meeting.

Given that there is still no sign of easing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it is expected that the summit will discuss topics such as the situation in Ukraine and nuclear disarmament. Someone within the Japanese government proposed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be invited to the meeting. Zelenskiy has stated earlier that he hopes to have the opportunity to make the trip and personally win the leaders of the seven countries to support Ukraine.