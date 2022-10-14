In September, French workers restarted installations at a coal-fired power plant. (Source: AFP)

On October 10, French Minister of Economy and Finance Le Maire said in a speech at the French National Assembly that France cannot allow the Ukraine crisis to cause the US economy to dominate the world and the European economy to be weakened. In the past few days, there have been voices in Europe criticizing the United States for taking advantage of the European energy crisis. Cutting the “leeks” of allies has not been discussed, once again exposing the selfish nature of the United States.

French commercial FM TV (BFMTV) dubbed Le Maire’s remarks “Le Maire’s rant”. Le Maire is not the first European official to “snarl” at the U.S. for “hunting its allies”. French President Emmanuel Macron couldn’t help complaining at an entrepreneurial conference in Paris on October 6 that U.S. natural gas was too expensive, and said he would have a good discussion on the issue at the G7 meeting. German Deputy Chancellor and Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck also pointed out in an exclusive interview with the German “Munich Courier” a few days ago that “friendly” countries were supplying natural gas to Germany at excessively high prices, taking advantage of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to make money from the war. Klaus Ernst, a member of the German Bundestag, also said in the interview that the German economy may become a loser in the competition with the United States, and high energy prices in Europe are a major competitive disadvantage for German companies.

European anger is not difficult to understand. From the perspective of actual economic losses, since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, energy prices in Europe have soared. In local currency terms, the price of natural gas in Europe has risen by more than 100%. Habeck has previously said that because of the higher energy costs of buying natural gas from sources other than Russia, Germany’s economic loss this year will be close to 60 billion euros, and next year’s loss may be close to 100 billion euros. Soaring energy prices have also added fuel to the fire, with euro zone inflation hitting a record 10 percent in September on an annualized basis, according to Eurostat. Europeans not only face huge energy bills, but also have to swallow the bitter fruit of bleeding wallets and shrinking wealth.

And as “partners” Americans have made a lot of money because of this. Nearly 70 percent of the 6.3 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas loaded on U.S. outbound cargo ships in September were destined for Europe, according to financial information services provider Refinitiv. Exxon Mobil Corp., one of the major U.S. energy companies, said its net income in the second quarter was $17.9 billion, far exceeding the $4.69 billion in the same period last year, setting the company’s highest single-quarter profit ever. When the EU is mulling the eighth round of sanctions against Russia and the “Nord Stream” pipeline leaks, European countries are likely to pay more for gas and oil. Faced with this situation, how can Europeans not be angry?

What worries Europeans even more is that the European economy is showing signs of “de-industrialization” due to the continued rise in energy prices. Affected by soaring energy prices, some European manufacturing companies have recently been forced to suspend production or decide to relocate their production lines. The largest aluminum manufacturer in the Netherlands, Delf Zair Damco Aluminum, recently announced the suspension of production. Norway, the largest fertilizer producer in Europe, Pull International has closed a large fertilizer plant. Half of Europe’s zinc and aluminium production has come to a standstill, and European metals smelters face an existential threat, the European Nonferrous Metals Association said. “If energy prices remain high for a long time, some industries will leave Germany,” said Oliver Falk, head of the Centre for Industrial Economics at the German Institute for Economic Research.

And where do companies that leave Europe go? America is one of the destinations. The US “Wall Street Journal” published an article on September 21 saying that “European manufacturing is flowing to the United States.” Many European manufacturing companies, including Germany’s Volkswagen and Luxembourg’s ArcelorMittal Steel Group, have or are considering expanding their operations in the United States, “which may leave permanent scars on European manufacturing.” The German “Handsblatt” also reported recently that the US state of Oklahoma alone has attracted more than 60 German companies to invest and expand their business, including Lufthansa, Siemens, Aldi and Fresenius. These four companies recently The cumulative expansion investment is nearly 300 million US dollars. With energy prices well below Europe’s, the US easily “cuts the leeks in Europe”.

On October 7, an informal meeting of EU leaders started negotiations on energy issues, but the day-long discussions failed to achieve substantial progress. If Europe cannot get rid of its blind obedience and dependence on the United States and achieve true self-reliance, then the energy crisis drama of “Europe falls and the United States is full” will probably continue to repeat in the future. (Nie Shuyi)

[

责编：丛芳瑶 ]