Business

Overseas supply is still tight, the overall zinc price is strong and volatile | Zinc Price_Sina Finance_Sina Network

Source: Jintou.com

September 14, domestic spotZinc priceThe price rose slightly, Guangdong Nanchu 0# zinc was quoted at 24910-25210 yuan / ton, the average price was 25060 yuan, up 30 yuan, 1# zinc was 24810-25110 yuan / ton, the average price was 24960 yuan, up 30 yuan.

On the macro side, the United States is still in the process of raising interest rates, and the macro is still in a negative state. As the Fed rate meeting is approaching, market sentiment tends to be cautious, especially last night, the US CPI data was higher than expected.

On the supply side, the price of natural gas in Europe is still at a high level, supported by zinc smelting, overseas supply is still tight, and the zinc inventory in London is hovering at a low level. In September, the processing fees at home and abroad rebounded slightly from a low level, and the tension at the mine terminal eased slightly. It is expected that the output in September will increase significantly.

In terms of demand, affected by the typhoon, some zinc alloy enterprises in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province temporarily reduced production. At present, the supply of zinc ingots in the spot market is slightly tight, and there is a willingness to replenish the warehouse in the downstream after the holiday, but it is mainly to maintain the rigid demand.

In terms of inventories, on September 13, LME zinc inventories were 76,425 tons, a decrease of 425 tons.

To sum up, the fundamentals are optimistic, and the overall zinc price is strong and volatile.

