Overstock Relaunches Bed Bath & Beyond Online Domain After Acquisition

Overstock Relaunches Bed Bath & Beyond Website after Acquisition

Overstock.com has officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond online domain in the United States on Tuesday. The online retailer acquired the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million last month, paving the way for the relaunch.

In a bold move, Overstock.com announced its intention to rebrand and become Bed & Bath & Beyond in late June. The name change was already implemented in Canada on June 29, with the company now extending the transition to the United States. Overstock.com’s CEO, Jonathan Johnson, spoke to The Associated Press, stating that the Canadian relaunch has been successful thus far.

Johnson revealed that the company has expanded its product offerings, adding approximately 600,000 bed and bath items since announcing its offer for Bed Bath & Beyond. The website overhaul aims to provide customers with an improved online shopping experience, catering to their home decor and furniture needs.

The decision to rebrand Overstock.com as Bed & Bath & Beyond originated from the company’s desire to dispel any lingering misconceptions. Overstock.com, which started as a liquidator in 1999, transitioned into a general merchandise retailer in 2004. However, the name no longer accurately represented the company’s core focus on furniture and home décor. By adopting the well-known Bed Bath & Beyond brand, Overstock.com aims to enhance its identity and better align with its target audience.

While the relaunch of the website marks a significant step forward, the company has not made a final decision regarding its corporate name. Overstock.com will continue to evaluate its options in this regard.

The acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property assets by Overstock.com has paved the way for the iconic retailer’s presence to be maintained at least in the online space. The relaunch of the website presents an opportunity to revive the brand and provide customers with a wider selection of bed and bath items.

As Overstock.com continues to evolve, it remains committed to refining its strategy and meeting customer demands. The relaunch serves as a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering a seamless shopping experience and solidifying its position within the furniture and home decor industry.

