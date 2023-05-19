Home » Overtaking 2nm from 45nm corners Japan revives semiconductors: Calling on the seven giants for cooperation_Company_Technology_Rapidus
Original title: From 45nm corner overtaking 2nm Japan to revive semiconductors: call on the seven giants for cooperation

According to news on May 18, more than 40 years ago, Japan was still the world‘s largest semiconductor company, and even forced Intel to withdraw from the memory market and turn to CPUs. However, in the past 20 years, Japanese semiconductors have declined, especially in advanced logic technology. 45nm level.

However, in 2022, 8 Japanese companies including Toyota, Sony, and Renesas established Rapidus, which is mainly engaged in the research and development of advanced technology, and aims at the future 2nm technology. The progress is only one or two years behind the industry’s fastest TSMC and Samsung.

From the 45nm process to the 2nm process, Japan is going to overtake in a corner.

In order to achieve this goal, the Japanese government not only subsidizes Rapidus, but also actively attracts investment and cooperation from global semiconductor companies. In the past two days, seven major chip giants have been invited for talks.

The representatives of the 7 companies are Liu Deyin, Chairman of TSMC, Kissinger, CEO of Intel, Qing Guixian, Head of Semiconductor Department of Samsung Electronics, Merota, CEO of Micron, Jill, Senior Vice President and Research Director of IBM, and Applied Materials Semiconductor Products Business Group. President Raja, and Mirgley, executive vice president of world strategic cooperation at IMEC, the Belgian microelectronics center.

The Japanese team attending this meeting is also extremely strong. In addition to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Makoto Kihara and other senior officials will participate.

