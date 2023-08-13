Home » Overtime work, how do you divide the expense for the administrator’s fee?
Overtime work, how do you divide the expense for the administrator’s fee?

Paragraph 15 of the art. 1129 of the civil code establishes that the administrator, upon acceptance of the appointment and its renewal, must analytically specify, under penalty of nullity of the appointment itself, the amount due as compensation for the activity performed. Therefore, the percentage applied in the event of the execution of extraordinary works must also be indicated here. The remuneration of the administrator by law is divided on the basis of the thousandths of ownership, as it is one of the expenses due for the management of common goods and which consequently must be divided by thousandths and not in other ways, as provided for in the paragraph 1 of the art.

