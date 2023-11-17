Overview of the Automobile Sector Activity and Expectations for the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition

The automobile sector was buzzing with activity on November 17, as Haima Motors, Jiangling Motors, King Long Motors, and Asia Star Bus reached the daily trading limit. This surge in activity coincides with the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, which is set to take place at the China Import and Export Fair Complex from November 17 to 26, 2023.

According to the exhibition organizers, the event will feature several world premiere cars, concept cars, and new energy vehicles, totaling 1132 units. The exhibition will also include showcases for auto parts and supplies, car modification, and new technology.

In light of this, Soochow Securities has commented on the expected order performance for the automobile industry, noting that the overall performance in October met market expectations. Looking ahead to November, the firm anticipates order expectations to remain flat, with dealers offering discounts to alleviate large inventory pressure.

Dongguan Securities has also weighed in on the industry, noting a moderate recovery in the domestic macro-economy and predicting continued growth in truck sales, driven by the traditional peak season for passenger cars and the stabilization of the domestic logistics industry. The firm expects the automobile industry’s prosperity to continue recovering in the fourth quarter of 2023.

With the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition well underway and positive forecasts for the industry, the automobile sector is poised for continued growth and activity in the coming weeks.

Share this: Facebook

X

