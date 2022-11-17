【Global View】U.S. consumer confidence plummets, Fed official warns U.S. economy will weaken sharply

China Daily, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) — Economists at JPMorgan Chase issued estimates on Wednesday that the U.S. will enter a “moderate” recession next year as interest rate hikes could cost more than 1 million Americans out of work.

On November 11 local time, the University of Michigan announced the consumer confidence index for November, with an initial value of 54.7, an expected 59.5, and a previous value of 59.9. The data was lower than expected and the previous value.

The US consumer confidence index fell sharply, and the market sentiment was unstable. Inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 5.9 percent, while the three-year outlook rose to 3.1 percent, a New York Fed survey showed.

The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates this year to bring down inflation. On the 2nd of this month, the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise the federal funds target rate by 75 basis points. Since the beginning of this year, the Fed has raised interest rates six times, accumulatively raising interest rates by 375 basis points. The United States claims that the original intention of continuously raising interest rates is to control inflation, but now the inflation figure has reached a high value of 8%, and the inflation level is still at a high level in the past 40 years.

Inflation was up 8.2% through September from a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. This is the highest level in almost four years. The NRF noted that the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 5.1% from a year ago.

Inflation has affected every aspect of American life.

According to the latest survey data from the US Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC), the price of oil in the United States has soared. Last year, the price of oil was as low as 2.99 US dollars per gallon, and now it has increased to 6.4 US dollars per gallon; in the real estate market, house prices are expected to rise by 2% in October In terms of daily consumption, according to data provided by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of groceries increased by 13% and the price of restaurant meals increased by 8.5% in the year ended September this year.

The US Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) wrote that the Federal Reserve will bring “coolness” to the hot labor market. Some 42.9% of respondents expect the unemployment rate to rise in a year’s time.

The rate of rent arrears among U.S. small businesses rose significantly this month, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Some 37% of small businesses, which employ almost half of all Americans who work in the private sector, were unable to pay their rent in full in October.

On the one hand, the Federal Reserve is frantically “raising interest rates”, while on the other hand, there are complaints from the public. Where is the US economy headed?

“There’s no question that Americans are under a lot of financial stress,” said Chester Spatter, a finance professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business and a former chief economist at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Unfortunately, the economy will slow down much faster than inflation, so we’ll feel the pain before we see any gains,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

Former Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said “the U.S. could be headed for recession in 2023. Unemployment needs to rise to 5%-5.5%.”

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Barr issued a warning: “The U.S. economy will weaken significantly. At present, inflation is too high. The Fed is committed to price stability, and the unemployment rate will rise.”