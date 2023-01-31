Today, on the occasion of the closing of the 2022 financial year, OVS announced that the strong nine-month sales trend continued in the fourth quarter, including Christmas and the most important period of the winter sales, with consolidated net revenues of approximately €420 million, up 11% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Margins also improved, with consolidated Ebitda in the fourth quarter growing by more than 10% compared to the previous year.

Overall, twelve-month consolidated net sales exceed €1.5 billion, an increase of 11% compared to 2021. This result contributes to generating a twelve-month free cash flow in excess of €60 million and, consequently, leverage at 31 January 2023 less than 1.00x.

Compared to the scenarios of a few months ago, the inflationary tensions on costs that characterized 2022 are easing, with a decrease starting from the second half of 2023. On the sales front, the orientation towards consumption shows positive signs and our customers continue to to demonstrate appreciation for the brands of the group. In this context, OVS expects further growth in 2023.

With reference to the initiative aimed at acquiring Coin SpA, OVS SpA announces that the parties have decided to terminate the negotiations. The OVS group confirms the commercial value of the Coin brand and network but, while continuing to evaluate the external growth opportunities that the market will offer it, prefers to continue with the significant deleverage action which, in this market context and also in light of the current quotations, appears to represent the best interests of its shareholders.