In Piazza Affari, the OVS share moved up by 1.43%, thus reaching 2.13 euros per share. The company is proceeding with the treasury share buyback program and today announced that in the period between 10 November 2022 and 16 November 2022 no. 191,993 ordinary shares (equal to 0.066% of the share capital) at an average unit price of €2.1055 for a total value of €404,243.27.

These transactions were carried out as part of the authorization for the purchase of treasury shares resolved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of 31 May 2022, in continuation of the implementation of the treasury share purchase program already launched on 2 February 2022.

Following the transactions carried out so far, OVS holds 12,660,975 treasury shares equal to 4.352% of the share capital.