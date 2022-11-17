Home Business Ovs continues Buyback programme. Reached 4.35% of the share capital
Business

Ovs continues Buyback programme. Reached 4.35% of the share capital

by admin
Ovs continues Buyback programme. Reached 4.35% of the share capital

In Piazza Affari, the OVS share moved up by 1.43%, thus reaching 2.13 euros per share. The company is proceeding with the treasury share buyback program and today announced that in the period between 10 November 2022 and 16 November 2022 no. 191,993 ordinary shares (equal to 0.066% of the share capital) at an average unit price of €2.1055 for a total value of €404,243.27.

These transactions were carried out as part of the authorization for the purchase of treasury shares resolved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of 31 May 2022, in continuation of the implementation of the treasury share purchase program already launched on 2 February 2022.

Following the transactions carried out so far, OVS holds 12,660,975 treasury shares equal to 4.352% of the share capital.

See also  Apple, carried out with App developers: they will be able to get paid outside the Store

You may also like

Towards Black Friday but with a reduced budget

Enel to build mega solar plant in the...

Huang Lichen: Short-term price correction when gold rally...

Medical devices: Asl are asking companies for 2.2...

“No penal amnesty in the manoeuvre”: the mef’s...

Misstep today for Piazza Affari, Enel in trouble

SINCEREWATCH HK (00444) issued a profit warning, expecting...

Electric cars, Toyota relaunches with bZ compact suv...

It took only half a year to usher...

Ex Ilva, Urso: review the company structure to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy