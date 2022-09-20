Listen to the audio version of the article

Owned vehicles remain stationary for more than 90% of the time and are therefore only used for 10% of their life cycle. The resulting expenses, on the other hand, are continuous. Moreover, the price of fuel and energy has risen considerably. From these data, the car sharing company Zity by Mobilize (Renault group) has developed a price comparison simulator.

Reduce costs and pollution



The simulator allows any citizen to make an estimate of the amount they could save annually by using the Zity services for travel, instead of buying and paying for maintenance and incurring the costs associated with owning a car they own. , the company intends to make people discover the advantages of car sharing, proposing to evaluate the savings in terms of costs and emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere.

The company’s mission is to improve urban life by offering an accessible, fair and safe mobility solution, capable of reducing the environmental impact. To fulfill this commitment, Zity provides citizens with a simple digital tool that allows them not only to know what savings they can make with car sharing, but also to see how all this can contribute to improving air quality in the city.

How to access the simulator



The “Zity savings simulator” allows you to evaluate the costs associated with the ownership of a vehicle (Total cost of Ownership). By using https://zity.eco/fr/simulateur-deconomies/ and answering some questions related to mobility and driving habits, users will know, in less than 5 minutes, if they can reduce their expenses by opting for shared mobility or less. And, in case of savings, after having answered the questionnaire, the user will see on the screen the amount that could be saved annually by adopting this mode of transport, instead of keeping a car owned. In addition, the amount of CO2 emissions avoided thanks to shared mobility services will also be specified.

What is required for the count



The user answers a series of questions to determine the following: the fixed costs of the vehicle owned: how much the user spends on vehicle maintenance, fuel, insurance payments, parking and all expenses related to the possession of the vehicle; travel habits: frequency, time of daily journeys and how many long journeys. Result: an amount and a travel time are calculated which will be converted into the Zity budget. Users will also be able to get an idea of ​​the CO2 emissions they will avoid entering the atmosphere by opting for car sharing services. Finally, comparison: the calculation is based on the information declared by the user (real time of use of the car and fixed costs) and on the average price per minute of the journeys made with Zity in the chosen city.