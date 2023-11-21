Oxfam study on CO₂ emissions – The richest are the biggest climate sinners – News

Contents

Rich people live in an extremely more climate-damaging way than poor people, according to the new Oxfam report. This also includes Swiss people. But assigning blame doesn’t help.

The richest percent of the world‘s population produces as many climate-damaging greenhouse gases as the poorest two-thirds of the world. That’s what the latest Oxfam report says. According to the report “Climate Equality: A Planet for the 99 Percent,” people’s greenhouse gas emissions increase with their private income and wealth. This is shown by data from 2019.

Report from the development organization Oxfam

The reasons include more frequent air travel, larger houses and overall more climate-damaging consumption. In extreme cases, these include luxury villas, mega yachts and private jets.

About Oxfam and the numbers

Open box Close box

Caption: Reuters/Simon Newman

Oxfam is a network of various aid and development organizations. He fights against extreme poverty and social inequality. The latest report is based on figures from the Stockholm Environment Institute, which is based on data from the Global Carbon Atlas, the World Inequality Database, the Penn World Table on Income (PWT) and figures from the World Bank.

According to SRF science editor Katrin Zöfel, the message of the numbers corresponds to reality. However, the data contained some inaccuracies: “There are various scientific methods for calculating such CO₂ budgets. They all contain a bit of uncertainty – for example, estimates of the behavior of this richest one percent of the world‘s population or the poorest two-thirds. If you want to do global calculations, you can simply estimate. In my opinion, Oxfam ignores this vagueness to some extent. But I also want to emphasize: Even if the numbers are not that exact, the message of these numbers, the direction, corresponds to reality.

So are the rich to blame for climate change? Yes, says climate ethicist Dominic Roser. He works at the University of Freiburg. Roser finds clear words: “We are all to blame. Climate change is woven into everyday life. Every shower and every piece of cheese is associated with emissions.”

So there isn’t the Scapegoat. According to Roser, assigning blame doesn’t do much good. Because emissions in all countries would have to go to zero, not just those of the super-rich. Another problem is that people with wealth would not use it to solve the climate problem.

Compare with Switzerland

Many Swiss people also belong to the richest percent. Oxfam counts everyone who earns more than $140,000 a year – that’s the equivalent of 123,000 francs a year.

Of course there are still richer people. Certain private jets emit as much CO₂ in three hours as an average Swiss citizen does in a whole year. But the comparison also works the other way around, says Roser: “Swiss people need as much energy in three days as people in the Central African Republic do in a whole year.”

Legend: According to Oxfam, many Swiss people are also among the super-rich, namely those who earn over 123,000 francs a year. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

In a global comparison, the Swiss are among the people who consume more than others. A reason to feel guilty? In a certain, very simple sense, we are guilty, says Roser. “The CO₂ kills people. It’s abstract. The CO₂ are molecules that go into the atmosphere and mix there. This will cause a storm on the other side of the globe in a few decades. And the storm kills people. And that is my CO₂. I don’t know what to say other than I’m guilty.”

Switzerland contributes more to global warming, and not just in comparison with the poorest. Per capita flight emissions in Germany, for example, are half as high as in Switzerland, says Dominic Roser.

However, guilt is not the best motivator to change something. Other psychological mechanisms would attract us much more. For example, when people realize that a good future is possible and that the challenge can be solved.

Clean technologies as a solution

The climate ethicist believes we need to figure out how to live thriving lives that don’t involve carbon emissions – more farming, more mobility, heating without greenhouse gas emissions. «We need more clean technologies. These must become cheaper, more attractive and widespread in order to truly reduce global emissions.” The rich could get involved and finance technological progress.

But even then it remains unclear how this should happen: voluntarily or through laws? The development organization Oxfam, for example, suggests in its report that the rich should be taxed higher.

Share this: Facebook

X

