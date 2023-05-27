Ozempic: More and more counterfeit prescriptions for weight loss medication

APharmacists’ chambers and state criminal investigation offices are increasingly issuing fake prescriptions for prescription drugs Diabetesdrug Ozempic from the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. At the request of WELT AM SONNTAG, the Apothekenkammer Berlin reported that it had been informed by the Berlin State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lageso) that “there are more and more counterfeit private prescriptions in circulation via Ozempic”.

“At the same time, we are also observing that this phenomenon is increasing,” said the Berlin Chamber of Pharmacists on request. The Hamburg Chamber of Pharmacists is also writing to pharmacies to draw attention to a counterfeit prescription for Ozempic that is in circulation.

The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) North Rhine-Westphalia informs that “so far in 2023, five attempted cases of fraud in connection with counterfeit prescriptions and the drug Ozempic have become known”.

On request, the LKA Berlin reported that it was aware of counterfeit prescriptions regarding Ozempic, but did not name any specific case numbers. The drug Ozempic is intended to treat diabetes, but patients are increasingly using it used as a slimming agent.

