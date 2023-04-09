The decree that provides for 3,000 jobs in the Public Administration as part of the implementation of the Pnrr is on the way

Approximately are expected 3,000 hires in the Public Administration (Pa). To say it is draft of the PA decreeexpected next Thursday in the Council of Ministers, which proposes a reinforcement and a reorganization of some sectors of the public administration, including ministries and local bodies, until the end of 2026with particular attention to ministeri which play a central role in the implementation of the Pnrr.

“Until 31 December 2026, for the aforementioned administrations, to cover the seats of the respective articulations who qualify as implementers of the national recovery and resilience plan, referring to general and non-general managerial positions, are applied to the extent of 12% “, reads the draft in circulation. The administrations concerned “are authorized to be hired on a permanent basiseven without the prior experimentation of the mobility procedures”.

The text of the Pa decree consists of 30 items, which specifies the distribution of new personnel: 301 in Internal Affairs, 11 in Culture, 20 in Infrastructure, 210 in Foreign Affairs, 103 in Agriculture, 4 in the Environment, 4 in University and Research, 2 in the Ministry for Enterprises and made in Italy, 350 officials at Labor, 142 at Tourism, 49 at Health. The draft also provides for the stabilization of precarious workers who have worked in Regions, Provinces and Municipalities for at least three years“subject to a selective interview and the outcome of the positive evaluation of the work performed”.

