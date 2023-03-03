Home Business PA, first Zangrillo-union meeting: recruitment, training and smart working on the table. But the resources for renewals are lacking
Business

PA, first Zangrillo-union meeting: recruitment, training and smart working on the table. But the resources for renewals are lacking

by admin
PA, first Zangrillo-union meeting: recruitment, training and smart working on the table. But the resources for renewals are lacking

ROMA – First meeting today at 3 pm between the Minister of Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo and the unions. Summoned all the 13 most representative acronyms of the public sector, Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Cgs, Cida, Cisal, Codirp, Confdas, Confedir, Confsal, Cosmed, Cse, Usb. On the table first the node dei contract renewals. After a first round successfully implemented last year, with the renewal of the previous two-year periods, up to 2021, for all categories, we are now looking at the subsequent renewals, which also include 2023.

See also  Europe holds better in the black week on Wall Street, the levels to be monitored

You may also like

SAP Salary: This chart shows how much the...

How is Michael Schumacher doing? The revelations of...

Swissness gone – Matterhorn gone – Can the...

Usa: ISM Servizi February confirms solidity of the...

Peek & Cloppenburg Düsseldorf starts protective shield insolvency...

Volkswagen sees sharp growth in production and revenues...

Company car calculator 2023: Simply calculate monetary benefits

Ministry of Enterprise, call for tenders to hire...

OnePlus Ace 2V and other mobile phones are...

Not enough Swissness – Toblerone: Swissness gone –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy