ROMA – First meeting today at 3 pm between the Minister of Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo and the unions. Summoned all the 13 most representative acronyms of the public sector, Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Cgs, Cida, Cisal, Codirp, Confdas, Confedir, Confsal, Cosmed, Cse, Usb. On the table first the node dei contract renewals. After a first round successfully implemented last year, with the renewal of the previous two-year periods, up to 2021, for all categories, we are now looking at the subsequent renewals, which also include 2023.