Pa hiring employees

The state needs at least one million workers

At least 250,000 teachers and 30,000 auxiliaries are missing from Italian schools every year, who are hired with supply contracts. According to the Crea report, there are at least 30,000 fewer doctors and 250,000 nurses in hospitals. Police forces follow where, dto 2008 to 2020, the staff decreased by -5.4%. As well as in all state offices.

For example, 43,000 people should report to the Ministry of Justice, but in reality there are only 34,000. At INPS, there are 6,000 out of 24,000 uncovered places. The Revenue Agency lacks a third of its staff. “The consequences are the disservices that we all see. The problems that citizens constantly complain about. But the shame is the absence of planning and prospects in the public administration”, states Marco Carlomagno, general secretary of the Federation of Public Workers.

According to an analysis by the same federation, the average shortage of personnel in the public sector is 30%. Which means that out of 3 million employees hired, just under 1 million are missing. For example, it is as if one of 3 people were missing on every work shift. And this also in crucial sectors, such as schools and hospitals.

The last decree

Even the latest dl Pa, just signed, together with dl Lavoro, have had the same effect as a glass of fresh water. “The decree is largely insufficient in addressing the major still open question linked to the serious shortage of personnel and the lack of professionalism present as a result of decades of non-hiring, generic recruitments and unprofessional profiles”, comments Charlemagne. A number to understand: every year they go 180,000 people retired from public administration, but a few thousand are hired. Among other things, often, not even the necessary figures. “Because the competitions are made, as always, on the generic general, and not on the basis of skills”, explains the Flp secretary.

A paradox that has not yet been resolved, given that in new hires “there is no coherent relationship between the increase management positions and interventions on the overall workforce which, probably due to budgetary constraints, are not adjusted despite the many requests made by the administrations concerned”, says Charlemagne.

Resources

But that of money risks being just yet another fig leaf. “First of all, because they are spent a lot of money precisely because of the dysfunctions of the state – continues the representative of the federation – and then because salaries in the public administration are notoriously low and risk becoming a limit in the recruitment of talents”.

The summary is all here: “If we really want to relaunch the public administration, we don’t just need hiring, we don’t just need resources and investing in employee training. But above all, a paradigm shift is needed. We need to innovate in order to have an administration that it doesn’t just give the answers, which would already be a lot, but that it is proactive. That it already provides the citizen with the data he needs, from the ISEE to the car permit, that really simplifies life ”.

And here it fits also the theme of agile work and smart working. “We must get out of the emergency vision, to be extended and revised for all workers, creating a work organization that works in terms of objectives and results”, concludes Carlomagno.

