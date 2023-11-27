PAC Azimut, Is it worth it? Here are the opinions on the accumulation plan

Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

November 24, 2023

If you are looking for more information on the Azimut savings plan because you want to start investing but would like to do so with small amounts and gradually, then all you have to do is continue reading this article to understand how to create a PAC taking advantage of the opportunities made available by Azimuth.

Enjoy the reading!

This article talks about:

Azimut: a presentation

We are talking about an independent company that deals with consultancy and asset management.

Founded in 1989, Azimuth is the only Italian multinational asset management company present in 17 countries around the world, which operates in Italy according to an open platform model of products and services, offering customers the same choice possibilities as a multi-family office, but on an industrial level.

The company was listed on the stock exchange in 2004, and to date boasts 223 thousand customers, 1800 consultants and 53 billion in management assets. It is the largest independent asset management company on the Italian market, independent of banking, insurance and industrial groups.

What it means to invest with a PAC

Let’s start, first of all, by giving an overview of what is a savings plan and what investing using this method consists of.

The PAC is one strategytherefore it is not a tool, but an investment solution that is aimed above all at investors who are trying to start investing even with small amounts.

In fact, the accumulation plan allows you to start investing with just €50, therefore with a very low figure indeed. From the figure you will then have to choose the investment frequency: for example you can choose to invest €50 every month, or every two months, today six months, etc…

As you will have understood, it is a very flexible and customizable method, truly suitable for any type of investor.

If you are interested in learning more about this topic, I’ll leave you a resource here that might be useful to you.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW!

Il PAC Azimut

Azimut, like almost all savings management companies, offers investors the possibility of carrying out an accumulation plan using its mutual investment funds.

We begin to think about building a PAC thinking about a goal to achieve, such as saving for children or to achieve any other goal that a person sets.

As I told you previously, you will choose theamount to invest and the frequency investment, in order to then receive at the end of the period the capital plus the interest that you will have accrued during this period.

You will be able to choose the mutual investment fund on which to activate your savings plan.

You will be able to spread participation in a fund of your choice over time (for periods between 5 and 20 years) and make periodic payments of a minimum amount of €50.

The PAC guarantees you maximum freedom; at any time and without any additional charge, you can:

vary the frequency of payments and/or the amount, temporarily suspend payments and resume them at any time, request total or partial liquidation of the capital at the market value.

The funds for the PAC

To start building your investment and your accumulation plan you need to choose which fund to do it with.

Azimut offers many mutual funds, which have their own investment focus.

For example, there are Italian funds, equity, balanced, flexible, etc.

Naturally, to build a savings plan, the following are recommended: Accumulating mutual funds to harness the power of compound interest and to ensure that the investment can actually exploit its full potential.

For example you could opt for Azimut Trend Americaan equity fund that invests mainly in Northern European and European monetary and bond instruments up to 30%, while in convertible bonds of US issuers.

Another possibility is the bottom Azimut Soliditywhich I attach here if you want to learn more.

You can also find everything here the list of Azimut funds among which you can choose, if you want to have an overview and if you are interested in choosing a fund among these.

The Azimut PAC commissions

In any investment you make, the first thing that needs to be considered, in addition to the investment strategy and objective, are the costs.

The commissions in this case will be related to the investment fund you choose to build your PAC.

The advice I can give you is to therefore check the KID what are the costs of the funds and then do the math and understand what the management fees you will have to the SGR annually.

If you want disinvestalso in this case I advise you to carefully consult the KID because the path of disinvestment is always treacherous and deserves particular attention.

In this case you will have to evaluate the exit costs and the penalties that you will have to bear, to better understand whether it is actually worth it for you to bear this expense or rather wait and still maintain the investment, waiting for a recovery of the markets and/or decidedly more favorable.

If you are interested in learning more about the topic you can read this guide.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW!

Is the Azimut PAC worthwhile? The opinions of Affari Miei

Il Azimut storage plan it is useful for those who are looking for a long-term investment instrument that also offers the possibility of choosing the payment frequency and the investment amount.

To build a Effective and efficient CAP mutual funds or ETFs must be selected as best as possible.

Personally here on Affari Miei we recommend them ETFi.e. passively managed funds that are able to offer a more transparent investment at reduced costs.

A long-term savings plan could really prove to be an interesting investment: if you have patience and think about it long term you could really reap the benefits with a yield and a return that is valid for you.

Perhaps you will have already understood that in my opinion there are much more valid and convenient tools, and to demonstrate to you that they have significant critical issues I invite you to read this in-depth analysis on active management.

I hope that this guide has been useful to you and that now you can really think better and consequently make the best decision for you.

In this regard, I’ll also leave you one guide on Azimut funds if you are interested in learning more.

Additional helpful resources

Before saying goodbye, I would like to leave you with some useful resources with which you can begin an investment journey based on your knowledge and the characteristics of your risk profile:

Good continuation up My business!

Find out what kind of investor you are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what type of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected based on your starting situation:

>> Get Started Now

Share this: Facebook

X

