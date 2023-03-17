Stable emissions, Italy defends our farms

Italy “cannot express itself in favour” on the compromise proposed by the Swedish presidency on the directive on industrial emissions and is keeping the point, above all on emissions from stables and on the regulation of packaging. To explain the situation on the proposal for revision of the directive presented by the Swedish presidency is the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Picetto Fratin intervening during the EU Council. However, Italy is in the minority and the Council of EU environment ministers has reached a compromise agreement on the text. “The ambition of the proposal – explained Pichetto Fratin – creates feasibility problems”.

Italy, formally, identifies “three critical points”. First of all on the extension of the scope of application of the directive to livestock, “the compromise text improves the proposal” of the Commission, but “administrative burdens and impact on the sector” are “excessive” and for this reason Italy “cannot express itself favourably”. The second point is the derogations with “non-exhaustive criteria that do not allow for integrated cost-benefit analyses”. The third problematic point is the “confused references” on the protection of human health, with a “risk of overlapping with other regulations” specifically of an environmental nature.

Packaging, the modifications requested by Italy

Italy has also presented requests to amend the draft regulation presented by the European Commission in December on packaging. The goal of the Meloni government is to update the impact assessment and substantially modify the proposal for a directive on packaging waste.

“We are of the opinion – underlined Minister Picetto Fratin – that the impact assessment needs to be updated and that the Commission’s proposal needs substantial revisions to recognize the efforts of economic operators to produce and use more sustainable packaging, ensure the necessary flexibility to the Member States, to ensure that the additional economic and social costs do not end up falling on workers, citizens or public finances”.

“Giving preference to reuse, for example, does not in itself necessarily guarantee the best possible environmental result”, explained the minister, recalling that “setting high reuse objectives and bans on the marketing of single-use formats risks having negative effects” on various sectors , such as the agri-food and retail trade. “There should be full equality and freedom of choice between deposit and separate collection in the Member States”.

Net zero, out of nuclear power

Meanwhile, the Commission has given the green light to the industrial plan to push zero-emission technologies. The goal of the so-called Net-Zero “is to approach or reach, in aggregate, at least 40% of the annual need for the diffusion of zero-emission technologies produced in the EU by 2030”.

The list provides eight renewable sources, but nuclear is excluded from the list. The eight renewable sources included in the plan include solar photovoltaic and solar thermal; onshore and offshore wind energy; batteries; heat pumps and geothermal; electrolysers and fuel cells, heat pumps and geothermal energy; electrolysers and fuel cells; biogas/biomethane; carbon dioxide capture and storage; network technologies.

Frans Timmermans try to defuse the controversy. “The formulation chosen for nuclear is exactly the same as for the taxonomy. If we talk about clean technologies, we have to focus on the most promising ones, but that doesn’t mean not investing in the others”. Nuclear power, the Internal Market commissioner tried to add Thierry Breton, “it is part of the plan”. But full support is envisaged only for “advanced technologies to produce energy from nuclear processes with minimal waste from the fuel cycle, small modular reactors”.