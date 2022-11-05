Listen to the audio version of the article

Two visions compared. On the packaging, a different game than usual opens in Brussels, the first act of which will be a proposal document of the EU Commission, a document expected by the end of the month. The two visions compared in the second Circular Economy package being studied in Brussels are the recycling of used packaging as opposed to the reuse of packaging.

Ideological opposition

Up to now, the classic alignments that divide countries geographically and economically, the countries that consume as opposed to the countries that produce, have not been formed in Europe. But in all likelihood the debate will see the usual division, who produces and who consumes, form in the coming weeks. For now, the vision of packaging is transversal, almost social, that is the imagined model of society.

The European Commissioner for Climate and the Green Deal, as well as Vice-President of the Commission, the Dutch Frans carpenter, seems to support the propensity of some ecological associations and various Nordic countries towards the reuse of packaging. Virtuous Denmark does it, but the German mechanism for protecting national beers from foreign competition is well known, through the obligation of standardized bottles in shape and color, without customization, which are collected, washed, sterilized and reused.

The vision of Italy

Countries with a great recycling tradition, such as Italy, on the other hand, are more cautious about this solution. Even more so when it comes to perishable goods, such as food, where there are countries whose agri-food productions are loved all over the world and must be able to travel healthy, safe and without wasting away: Italian products, but also Spanish, French or greeks. That Southern Europe that produces and exports food culture.

The new European action plan for the circular economy aims to ensure that “all packaging on the EU market is reusable or recyclable in an economic way by 2030”.