International Paper, a group active in the sector of packaging based on fibers and absorbent materials based on paper pulp, has announced investments for a total of over 20 million to increase production capacity, efficiency and skills in box factories Italians from Bellusco (Monza), Catania and Pomezia (Rome). The investment is consistent with the company’s strategy of creating advantageous positions in attractive markets. “These investments in Italy – said John Berry, General Manager European Packaging of International Paper – will strengthen our overall position and our already large portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions that facilitate the circular economy, allowing us to serve existing customers even better. and the new ones “.

The Bellusco plant, for example, will use a new four-color die-cutting machine to improve the production of corrugated cardboard baskets for the fruit and vegetable sector. 100% recyclable, these high-quality packages are an alternative to single-use plastic packaging. In the Pomezia plant, a new corrugator will allow the enhancement of the local production capacity, at the same time allowing a higher level of service for customers. The Catania plant will use a new casemaker to produce a greater number of printed boxes for the industrial sector. Also in Catania, investment in modern wastewater treatment plants will reduce water consumption at the plant, thus making a contribution to water management in a region where water is a precious commodity.

The investments also promote the sustainability goals of International Paper’s Vision 2030, reducing waste, limiting energy and water consumption and improving production efficiency. They will be launched by the end of the year and are expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.