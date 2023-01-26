Investing.com – Packaging of America (NYSE: PKG ) released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. Data showed that the company’s revenue missed analysts’ expectations and its earnings per share exceeded analysts’ expectations.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $2.35 and total revenue was $1.98B, while a previous survey of analysts by Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $2.04B , with EPS of $2.23.

Shares of Packaging of America were down 0.11% in after-hours trading after the earnings report, trading around $129.01.

Shares of Packaging of America are down 0 percent so far this year, underperforming the S&P 500’s 4.6 percent gain over the same period.

Before Packaging of America announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the basic materials industry also announced their financial reports this month.

On Wednesday, Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Corporation released its fourth-quarter earnings report. Its EPS was $0.52 on revenue of $5.76B. Wall Street’s performance expectations for the company were EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $5.35B.

In addition, PPG Industries’ performance report released on January 19 exceeded analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $4.2B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $1.13 on revenue of $4.11B .

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】