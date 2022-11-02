Listen to the audio version of the article

«CWe are taking action to stop the European proposal for a regulation on packaging management, because it will have profound repercussions on the European industrial system. No one is realizing the impact it would have on many supply chains, with serious consequences on the food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, chemical, medical devices, home care, catering and logistics industries. Not to mention, of course, that of recycling, for which we are European champions ». This is how Stefan Pan, Confindustria’s delegate for Europe, explains the position of the confederation regarding the draft circulated in these days in Brussels, awaiting presentation by the European Commission, on 30 November next.

What are your priorities right now?

In the meantime, we want to postpone the presentation of the proposal, in order to have time to understand the devastating impact on various Italian and European supply chains and on a system of excellence such as the recycling industry. We are working both at the political level, with the new Italian government, and with the other industrial associations of the EU countries, to explain the consequences that this regulation would have if it entered into force. Last week with President Carlo Bonomi in Brussels we had a very constructive discussion with the Italian MEPs, with Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and with Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

What are you asking for?

To do a reality check and discuss without ideology, taking into account the ever-changing technology. Think of the large investments in recycling by Conai, the Italian national consortium for packaging, for example.