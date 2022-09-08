Listen to the audio version of the article

The sea blends with space to find high-tech solutions for market names. The Grimaldi group has been given the green light by the European Space Agency (ESA) to test an assisted mooring system, via satellite connection, for its ro-ro units (for rolling stock), as part of a collaboration between Italy and Norway, with the prospect of fully autonomous driving in the future.

Satellite assisted docking

ESA, through the Navisp program and with the contribution of the Italian Space Agency, has assigned the Gsab project to the Neapolitan group (Grimaldi satellite assisted berthing) to develop and validate the first assisted driving system with satellite technology for docking maneuvers of large ships for the transport of cars and trucks (pure car & truck carrier).

Grimaldi will coordinate an international team with the Norwegian Kongsberg, designer of signal reception and processing technology, and the Radiolabs consortium which, in addition to supporting Grimaldi as co-prime contractor, will take care of the design, execution and validation of the system in operating conditions. For the field tests, for the first time one of the great ro-ro of the Neapolitan group will be used.

Two stages of experimentation

Gsab, explains a note, foresees a first phase, of 18 months, for the design of the equipment, the related laboratory tests and the pre-installation of the machinery on board the ship. The second phase, already discussed and agreed with ESA, will be activated starting from March 2024 and includes tests in real field, which will take place in the port of Antwerp at the Grimaldi Aet terminal (Antwerp euroterminal), with an analysis and validation process for plan the further steps necessary for commissioning.

Gsab therefore envisages the development of a system for assisted guidance at the mooring of the ship, using the new satellite tracking technologies to support the latest generation automation systems installed on board the ship.