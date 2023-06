PacWest Bancorp has completed the first phase of the sale of a $5.7 billion loan portfolio to real estate investment firm Kennedy Wilson Holdings.

The move is part of the US regional bank’s efforts to boost its liquidity.

PacWest is taking steps to bolster its finances after deposit withdrawals hit several regional lenders earlier this year, causing the collapse of three California-based banks and one in New York. PacWest’s shares have plunged 60% this year due to the situation.