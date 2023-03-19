Home Business Padua, storm over the dress code of an event: “Women with 7cm high heels”
Business

Padua, storm over the dress code of an event: “Women with 7cm high heels”

by admin
Padua, storm over the dress code of an event: “Women with 7cm high heels”

Padua, the invitation to a well-known event ends in the storm for the dress code required of women: “High heels, minimum 7 centimeters”

An invitation to a well-known event in Padua ends up in a storm. The post of ‘Bubbles at dinner‘, organized as part of the event ‘Bubbles in the villa‘, and gala in elegant clothes and for the donne dress code high heels, minimum 7 cm’. As Corriere del Veneto reports from the announcement: “A special evening” on April 1st, with refined wines, excellent dishes, musicaviolins, show, DJs and various artists, 130 guests, mostly exhibitors at the Santa Maria di Sala festival. The dinner takes place at the Osteria Antico Veturo in Trebaseleghe, which however makes it clear that it has nothing to do with the organization of the event. “We only take care of the menu“, they specify from the Osteria.

READ ALSO: Elodie and the quarrel with the neighbor over high heels

Padua, male invitation and dess code?

Also as reported by the Corriere del Vento “The dress code requested by the organizers of Bollicine in villa has not gone unnoticed. High heels no less than 7 centimeters for women”. The request annoyed many and generated a fair amount of noise in retre. Bollicine in villa’s post on facebook generated excise taxes against the “macho dress code” event. Is it right to expect that women can only participate in an event if they wear high heels? Or is it yet another objectification of the female body?

See also  The Fed suddenly acted, and the US stocks reveled, but crude oil collapsed. What happened? _ Securities Times

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

A heat pump is mandatory – owners should...

Schlein also brings Zan back to life: “The...

Auto industry: “Dismantling will accelerate” – deindustrialization is...

Labor consultants, the fake news spread to discredit...

The configuration is greatly upgraded!Xiaomi Mi Pad 6/6...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – Reports: UBS to...

Telecommunications more than 20,000 jobs at risk –...

Heat pump instead of oil heating? “It will...

Mattarella arrives in Africa and who receives it?...

GPT-4 papers have hidden clues: GPT-5 or complete...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy