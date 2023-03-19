Padua, the invitation to a well-known event ends in the storm for the dress code required of women: “High heels, minimum 7 centimeters”

An invitation to a well-known event in Padua ends up in a storm. The post of ‘Bubbles at dinner‘, organized as part of the event ‘Bubbles in the villa‘, and gala in elegant clothes and for the donne dress code ‘high heels, minimum 7 cm’. As Corriere del Veneto reports from the announcement: “A special evening” on April 1st, with refined wines, excellent dishes, musicaviolins, show, DJs and various artists, 130 guests, mostly exhibitors at the Santa Maria di Sala festival. The dinner takes place at the Osteria Antico Veturo in Trebaseleghe, which however makes it clear that it has nothing to do with the organization of the event. “We only take care of the menu“, they specify from the Osteria.

Padua, male invitation and dess code?

Also as reported by the Corriere del Vento “The dress code requested by the organizers of Bollicine in villa has not gone unnoticed. High heels no less than 7 centimeters for women”. The request annoyed many and generated a fair amount of noise in retre. Bollicine in villa’s post on facebook generated excise taxes against the “macho dress code” event. Is it right to expect that women can only participate in an event if they wear high heels? Or is it yet another objectification of the female body?

