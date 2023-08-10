Pagani celebrates 25 years at Monterey Car Week

Listen to the audio version of the article

From 11 to 20 August, the Monterey Car Week will take place, the most awaited event in California, dedicated to the world of historic and modern cars. Pagani Automobili is present at the prestigious event with its hypercars to also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the brand.

Pagani Utopia: the Italian hypercar in a limited series

Horacio Pagani has not only dreamed of and built fascinating hypercars, but he has made the company a creative atelier where a community of people recognize each other and share values.

Pagani Utopia is also on display for the occasion, characterized by a simple and unique design. The new hypercar, in fact, recounts a visionary automotive idea that goes against the trend. And it does so by keeping faith with the purest Pagani spirit which has always found the element at the basis of his creations in Leonardo’s principle of Art and Science. Produced in just 99 units, the first series of Utopia coupé has already been completely assigned to a small circle of collectors.

Atelier Pagani: the cars on display

Alongside Utopia, the other two iconic models of the Pagani Atelier will be on display, Zonda and Huayra, which together represent the three milestones of a journey that began in 1999 with the C8 project (Zonda), continued in 2011 with the C9 project (Huayra) and reached the third act last year with the project C10 (Utopia). The exhibition is framed by two prestigious specimens, a Zonda R and a Huayra R, born with the sole objective of offering uncompromising performance.

Pagani Automobili presents itself at Quail with a new set-up, characterized by an elliptical element that recalls the brand logo and the iconic branding of the four exhausts. The exhibition area is completed by a refined lounge and the exclusive Pagani store, where you can buy clothing and accessories from the new 25th Anniversary collection.