Palace in Ethiopia: Tales of effective German development aid

The “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” recently reported on a mega-project by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed. He had a “palace worth billions built” on an area of ​​over 600 hectares, with “three artificial lakes, a cable car and a zoo”.

The project would hardly be worth noting if it were on the agenda in Bahrain, Brunei, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia or any other country awash in oil and money. But Ethiopia is poor. I contacted the press office of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and asked for clarification as to why “we” support a country that is rich enough to afford a seat of government that dwarfs all the seats of government in the world? After five days, i.e. almost immediately, I received an answer from the BMZ spokesman that deserves to be quoted in full.

