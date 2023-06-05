Palamara case: taxpayers pay the monstrous bill of super investigations

Palamara case and plea deal: the mountain has given birth to a mouse. Years of investigations, imaginative software that transforms mobile phones into listening stations and which obviously turn on and off according to convenience, tailings, thousands of investigative documents for what?

Luca Palamara settled for ten months, less than pickpocketing, the crime of trafficking in influence for using his friend’s moped and accepting a holiday in Capri.

Of the initial scenario, only a waste of public money remained

The substance is that of all the scenario hypothesized by the public prosecutor there is nothing left except the money that taxpayers have to pay for this havoc and the mud thrown into the blender. On the other hand, Piemme is the same one that has spent other handfuls of millions on a phantom mafia infiltration in the regional elections, investigating and intercepting for years a swarm of pensioners who are followed even when they go to the post office to pay their bills.

Perugia’s list of flops is long

The informed goods speak of other flops, always of this Perugian prosecutor who for years has been looking for prestige in the newspapers instead of worrying about drug and narcotic trafficking which has reached alarming levels precisely in Perugia and Umbria. Another anomaly, which we hope that Minister Nordio will be able to identify sooner or later perhaps with his inspectors, that there is always an activity of the Perugian ROS of the Carabinieri in these investigations, with its commander even promoted in Florence, ringing a series of sensational flops that in a normal country, they would have asked the proper authorities to send these people to direct the traffic.

