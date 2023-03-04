Cosentino, end of the judicial nightmare. Palamara to Affari: “Prosecutor disavowed as with Berlusconi”

The confirmation by the Court of Cassation of the acquittal of Nicola Cosentino makes noisethe former Undersecretary of the Economy of Berlusconi government, already acquitted on appeal of the accusation of attempted use of illicit capital with the aggravating circumstance of the mafia. Exonerated for “not having committed the crime”. The Attorney General of the Campania capital had not given up but now, later almost 12 years Of judicial hell e mediathe former regional coordinator of Forza Italia has finally come out of it. Is this the umpteenth blow to a certain part of the judiciary, already “wounded” by Silvio Berlusconi’s recent acquittal in the Ruby-ter trial?

These sensational acquittals are the result of a judging judiciary that is regaining independence of judgment, breaking the circle of subjection with the power of attorney? Is that role has had the information in all this? Is there a pathological relationship between prosecution, prosecution, and media information? Are trials held in courtrooms or between politics and the media? Affaritaliani.it he elaborated on the questions with Luke Palamaraa former magistrate and now engaged in politics, as well as a writer.

Is there a fresh air in the courtrooms? Is there an increasingly evident rift between prosecutors and judges?

When there are sensational confessions like the last ones, it is clear that the work of the public prosecutor is questioned. That there are different evaluations is part of the physiology of the process, but here it is happening in a constant and “sensational” way. So the theme of the impartiality of the judge becomes fundamental and increasingly important. It reintroduces the need to boost this aspect.

Could the new “rule of judgement” for filing introduced by the Cartabia Reform – moving from the “sustainability of the accusation in court” to the “reasonable prediction of conviction” – could undermine relations even more?

The provision of conviction in trial will be a test to understand if this change will impact and solve these problems, which are normally physiological (different assessment) but on the other hand risk becoming pathological. In fact, when the accusation is resoundingly denied, disorientation is also created in the eyes of public opinion. Of course we also need to understand how the rule will be applied: will the judges embrace this new culture? Will they hold debates only “when it’s worth it”? It is a terrain where this debate could be increasingly sharpened.

Does what is happening show that judges have greater autonomy, are they less “subjects” to the prosecutor?

One of the issues that needs to be addressed is certainly the problem of the poor application, in preliminary investigations, of the “search for elements in favor of the accused”. This too contributes to acquittals that somehow make noise. If more use was made of the search for elements in favor of the accused in the preliminary investigations, many useless debates would be saved. This does not happen because prosecutorial approaches prevail which tend to betray the culture of jurisdiction of which prosecutors and judges currently belong.

The media, as well as the prosecutors, have massacred both Cosentino and Berlusconi over the years. Do magistrates still rely on the media relevance of some trials?

The risk of a short circuit between the judiciary and information is very strong. In general, but in these cases more than others, there is a tendency for the journalist to become a magistrate and vice versa. Everyone must go back to playing their role correctly.

The acquittals of Berlusconi and Cosentino are “political” acquittals then? A disavowal once again by a certain “politicized” judiciary?

It is obvious that we have to wait for the right reasons. From what has emerged up to now, these are decisions based on a technical-legal motivation which however have disavowed an accusatory approach developed in a context of political conflict between a part of the judiciary and then Prime Minister Berlusconi. And even on Cosentino, if it is true that we have to wait for the reasons, one fact is certain: there are investigations that are exploited to destroy the political life of those who have been legitimately elected by the people.

