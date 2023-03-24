Home Business Palazzo Chigi, 80 consultants. Also Pupi Avati, a former footballer and a priest
Palazzo Chigi, 80 consultants. Also Pupi Avati, a former footballer and a priest

Palazzo Chigi, 80 consultants. Also Pupi Avati, a former footballer and a priest

Palazzo Chigi, the 80 golden consultants. All names and fees

Palazzo Chigi published nomi e fees of the 80 components of the presidential and vice-presidential staffs. Tick ​​so a long list composed of various figures, from directors a former footballersfrom non-re-elected politicians to historical collaborators left without a seat e priests. Here are the consultants and advisers called by the centre-right to the offices of Melons, Tajani e Salvini. It is they – we read in Repubblica – who hold the rules reins of staff and of government machine centre-right. And among these there are historical collaborators of the politicians in charge today, but also former deputies left without an armchair and who therefore have remedied something, often the salaries I am of no small importance. For some, however, they stop at 25 thousand euros. Some lend a hand for free. The Prime Minister wanted two of hers with her in her team historic assistants: Patricia Shorthead of the particular secretariat with salary from 180 thousand euros gross a year, and Giovanna Ianniello as «communication events coordinator» and salary of 160,000 euros.

Among the consultants of Tajanihowever, two well-known faces appear, for “the issues relating to the cultural sector” the director has been nominated Pupi Avati (free of charge). Instead, as “adviser for economic and entrepreneurial policy”, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister has chosen the former deputy Sestino Giacomoni, a salary of 50 thousand euros, and the former footballer of Milan, and former deputy, Giuseppe Encounter yourself as “adviser for the youth and sports issues“. And always as «expert» also the priest of the Congregation of the mission of St. Vincent de Paul, Matthew Iron cutter: also with a salary of 30,000 euros. Among the most substantial teams is that of the vice premier of the Northern League Salvini: with him Armando Siri with a fee of 120 thousand euros a year. As head of cabinet Salvini indicated Paolo Grassostate attorney, and how legal expert the adviser to the Court of Auditors Pier Paolo Grasso.

