Palazzo Chigi and that too long list of collaborators. The case

Palazzo Chigi wants to see clearly requests made by various ministeri to assume a total of 3 thousand civil servants. Problems would arise financial coverage on the measure to increase the President’s workforce Melons and the vice presidents Salvini and Tajani and of the others the minister. The law decree “Urgent provisions for the reinforcement from the administrative capacity of public administrations”, which would have foreseen the introduction of more than 3,000 employees assault on the stagecoachdifficult to balance with the spending review and also to be motivated in the light of the Pnrr, which requires many recruitments, however determined with specific measures, and in part already underway. Hiring that the ministries, with their staff decimated by the over ten-year blockade of competitions, are trying to get urgently.

And in fact – continues the Republic – a first try in this direction had been carried out by decree Pnrrapproved by cabinet on February 16th. But at the last minute it was decided to remove them, waiting to see if the required hires they are all necessary and above all compatible with the budget of the administrations. “On these requests – explain sources from Palazzo Chigi – a deepening it’s a feasibility check system and financial coverage. Therefore, after this evaluation the numbers and the impact will be greatly reduced. The government – ​​conclude the same sources – is committed to guarantee the functionality of administrations in a balance framework and efficiency”. The provision is therefore postponed for evaluate the sustainability of requests.

Subscribe to the newsletter

