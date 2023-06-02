Palazzo Chigi, table with the Court of Auditors: the amendment by the executive approved, we are moving towards a code of controls. Lease: “Checks on the Pnrr will be ex post, not ongoing”

On the way to Palazzo Chigi the meeting between the government and the Court of Auditors, after the executive presented to the Chamber an amendment to the PA decree which excludes the Pnrr from the concurrent audit by the Court and extended the shield for tax damage by one year.

The minister will receive the accounting magistrates Raffaele Fitto and the undersecretary to the presidency Giovanbattista Fazzolari. The president is present for the Court of Auditors Guido Carlinothe deputy chairman Thomas Honeythe Attorney General Angel Channel and the general secretary Franco Massi.

The summit while the process of the amendment continues: and the majority goes straight. The oppositions’ request for a suspension of work following the hearing of the president of the accounting judges Carlino was rejected and the Constitutional Affairs and Labor commissions of the Chamber gave the green light to the amendment.

What does the amendment provide?

The amendment provides for a one-year extension (from 30 June 2023 to 30 June 2024) of the so-called “tax shield” and excludes the Court of Auditors from “concomitant” control, or in itinere, on the Pnrr. In fact, the 2020 rule provided for: «The Court of Auditors, also at the request of the Government or the competent parliamentary commissions, carries out concomitant control on the main plans, programs and projects relating to interventions to support and relaunch the national economy. Any ascertainment of serious managerial irregularities, or significant and unjustified delays in the disbursement of contributions according to the administrative and accounting procedures in force, is immediately transmitted to the competent administration for the purposes of managerial responsibility». The amendment inserts the wording: «with the exception of those envisaged or financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan», thus depriving the accounting judges of the possibility of control over the Pnrr, which could also be requested by Parliament. The commissions voted the mandate to the rapporteurs Nazario Pagano (FI) and Walter Rizzetto (FdI) to report to the Chamber, convened for Monday 5 June. Against the vote of the opposition.

Pnrr, Rent: the control of the Court of Auditors will be ex post, not ongoing

«Regarding the Pnrr, the regulation on the control of the Court of Auditors on the plan projects is governed by Article 7 of the decree law 77 of 2021 approved by the Draghi government which entrusts the control of the Pnrr funds to the accounting judiciary in the modality of the subsequent control on the management and not in concurrent control. Minister Raffaele Fitto al question time in the Senate, reaffirming that the Government does not want to limit “the powers and role of the court of accounts”, but rather “wants to implement a policy of coordination with the accounting administration” within the framework of the provisions of decree 77 for the Pnrr.

Towards code of controls

«The Government and the Court of Auditors take the opportunity of the Pnrr to innovate the collaboration through the establishment of a common working table, with a view to a revision of the following institutions: Discipline of tax liability; Concomitant control mechanism; Adoption of a control code.’ This was announced in a note from Palazzo Chigi at the end of the meeting between the Government and the heads of the accounting magistrates.

Focus also on tax liability

