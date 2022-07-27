Home Business Palazzo Chigi, the dragon-mayor comparison began on the aid decree
Business

Palazzo Chigi, the dragon-mayor comparison began on the aid decree

by admin
Palazzo Chigi, the dragon-mayor comparison began on the aid decree

The new round between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the leaders of Cgil Cisl and Uil started. On the table the intervention to support the economy, which are already sketched before the government crisis, to deal with the social emergency. At the table with dragons also the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco together with his colleague Brunetta, Orlando, Giorgetti and Patuanelli. The general secretaries Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra and Pierpaolo Bombardieri sit for the unions. The meeting also aims to agree on the key points of the new aid decree. To implement the anti -crisis measures, there are more resources available: thanks to the greater tax revenues, in fact they rise to 14.3 billion, as highlighted by Minister Franco during the Council of Ministers yesterday.

See also  Wall Street: Nasdaq slides further in correction phase, towards worst week since October 2020. Netflix -20%

You may also like

Ferrari prepares the debut of electric supercars: this...

The confidence of businesses and consumers is decreasing

The 5 Types of Business Meetings and Why...

Wall Street armored by buy on hi-tech pending...

Chen Jin spoils moto razr 2022: it may...

From electric mobility to cycle tourism, ministry agreement,...

Nikkei rises 0.22% amid strong wait-and-see sentiment

Gas, New Gazprom squeeze

Astra Sports Tourer, the plug-in wagon combines load...

The list of stock prices hitting record highs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy