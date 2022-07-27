The new round between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the leaders of Cgil Cisl and Uil started. On the table the intervention to support the economy, which are already sketched before the government crisis, to deal with the social emergency. At the table with dragons also the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco together with his colleague Brunetta, Orlando, Giorgetti and Patuanelli. The general secretaries Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra and Pierpaolo Bombardieri sit for the unions. The meeting also aims to agree on the key points of the new aid decree. To implement the anti -crisis measures, there are more resources available: thanks to the greater tax revenues, in fact they rise to 14.3 billion, as highlighted by Minister Franco during the Council of Ministers yesterday.