A total budget of just over 6.4 million with a refund to the Municipality of Palermo of just over three thousand euros. Not much if you like, but certainly a surprise for the City managers who had to study a bit to understand how to collect the money: perhaps it never happened. Thus ends, with this little anecdote, the experience of the Manifesta Foundation in Palermo, the purpose foundation set up in 2014 with the aim of ensuring first and then organizing Manifesta12 in the Sicilian capital, the twelfth edition of one of the most important biennials of contemporary art in the world. The Biennale was then held in 2018, while the Foundation was instead liquidated in recent days after having come to terms with a series of problems: bureaucratic-political first (or simultaneously) and therefore also financial, with Covid and the slowdowns of the case then.

Closing on December 30, 2022

On 30 December, exactly eight years after the resolution of the municipal council which approved the establishment of the Foundation, the path closed definitively. «Manifesta Palermo was not, however, only an artistic, cultural and communication success – says Roberto Albergoni, director general of the Foundation and recently liquidator commissioner -. The managerial and administrative dimension was considered the critical factor from the outset. It was impossible for the Dutch governance to imagine the realization of such a complex project with a newly established foundation and in compliance with the procedures established by the procurement code. Daily critical issues resolved with the competence and assumption of responsibility of all the protagonists involved: the entire board, the vice president Leonardo di Franco, the board of auditors, the staff, but also the public administration offices, above all the municipal ones. A management that has made it possible to invest in the city over 3 million euros obtained from the sale of tickets, the acquisition of private sponsorships and further non-municipal public contributions».

The results of Manifesta12

And so the time has also come to do some math on the front of the impact that the international event has had on Palermo. The Fitzcarraldo Foundation did it with a study that outlines the economic and social impact of the event on the city. Especially on the tourism front: «Three people out of five who have visited Manifesta12 are not from Palermo (or temporarily reside in another

common); less than half of them (48%) have come to this city for the first time. Tourists spent 4 days in Palermo (median value). The stay of occasional workers is longer, on average 5 days; if we remove the outliers, we find that those who have spent the most time in the city are those who came to Palermo via the Italian Capital of Culture 2018. 90% of tourists stayed overnight in Palermo».

The economic impact and beyond

As regards the actual economic impact, the Fitzcarraldo Foundation analyzed a sample of visitors to Manifesta 12: 18,493 non-local, non-occasional visitors. And on this basis it came to these conclusions: «The estimate of total gross direct expenditure is 11,183,712 euros. This value is higher than that of the previous edition in Zurich (about 6,097,576 euros) longer average stay (4 days versus 3 days), but is mainly related to the higher costs of public transport and other activities» . But there is a value that goes further and that we can now include in the city’s heritage: «An important result – adds Albergoni – concerns the credibility of our city. We sowed: before Manifesta12 Palermo was quite unknown in the field of contemporary art. Today that is no longer the case. I see it myself with the interest of international professionals and foundations for the Mediterranean Archipelago Biennial, organized with the association I created with other friends. I believe that the same path has been followed by others with profit».