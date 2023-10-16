Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Escalation Causing Volatility in International Oil Prices

Title: Escalating Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Drives Volatility in International Oil Prices

Date: October 16, 2022

Xinhua News Agency, Cairo – The ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict has intensified, leading to increased volatility in international oil prices. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have put the crude oil market on edge, as concerns grow over potential disruptions to oil supply.

On October 13, New York oil prices experienced a significant surge, with the price of New York light crude oil futures for November delivery rising by $4.78 to close at $87.69 per barrel. The direction of oil prices moving forward has become a central point of attention for all stakeholders.

The Middle East is a major hub for oil production, accounting for over one-third of the world‘s seaborne oil trade. The spike in geopolitical risks stemming from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has heightened market anxiety.

The Israeli military’s evacuation order for millions of residents in the northern part of the Palestinian Gaza Strip, coupled with the announcement of an impending “major” operation in Gaza City, contributed to the sharp rise in crude oil prices on October 13.

While the current supply of international crude oil has not been directly affected by the conflict, market concerns are expected to intensify as the situation continues to escalate, according to the October crude oil market monthly report by the International Energy Agency.

Analysts highlight several factors impacting the oil market, including the extension of voluntary production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia until year-end, weaker-than-expected global macroeconomic indicators, and a drop in US gasoline deliveries to a two-year low.

Additionally, oil demand is projected to face challenges due to reduced travel and rising seasonal inventories in the fourth quarter of this year. The International Energy Agency’s report suggests that while oil supply is expected to remain relatively scarce in the fourth quarter, the lifting of production reduction measures by Saudi Arabia and Russia in January 2023 could eventually result in a surplus.

Market focus has also turned to the impact of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on neighboring oil-producing countries and their response measures. Analysts note that as the conflict’s escalation continues, regional spillover effects are gradually emerging, posing the greatest uncertainty for international oil prices going ahead.

Lin Boqiang, director of the China Energy Policy Research Institute at Xiamen University, explained that the conflict’s impact on oil prices would be limited without involvement from other countries. However, if Iran becomes involved, oil prices may witness a sharp increase.

Alan Gelder, an analyst at British energy research firm Wood Mackenzie Consulting, believes that the United States may resort to stricter sanctions on Iranian exports if the conflict expands, thereby adding further market upheaval.

Bob McNally, president of the US Rapidan Energy Consulting Company, stated in an interview with CNBC that if Iran becomes entangled in the conflict, oil prices could rise by $5 to $10.

As the Palestinian-Israeli conflict drags on, its effects on oil prices and the responses taken by key oil-producing nations will remain crucial factors to monitor in determining the future trajectory of international oil markets.

Share this: Facebook

X

