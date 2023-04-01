Palm weekend, polar air arriving from Norway

Weather projection elaborated on April 1st: April Fools yes or no? A very important prediction that takes us up to Easter, a trend calculated on the day of jokes par excellence: will it be a correct weather or maybe the mathematical models will play a trick on us?

Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.it, despite the nice date, analyzes the weather data currently available in a serious and punctual way: it is an important period, for many even a holiday, between the beginning of April and Holy Easter.

And there are important news: starting tomorrow a load of cold air, from the Norwegian Arctic areas, will slowly reach Italy bringing a drop in temperatures of up to 10°C in the following days, both in the minimum and maximum values. So we will come back in the winter after registering 27-28°C on the Italian Major Islands.

Going in order, a sunny and mild April 1st will give way to a rainy Sunday in the Center and towards the South, with a first local drop in temperature.

But it will be above all from Monday that winter will return to Italy with bad weather in further extension towards the central Adriatic regions and the whole South: a cyclone will form in the southern regions, therefore we will also have very strong winds with possible snowfalls up to 700-900 meters.

Later, Holy Week will remain wounded by this Norwegian lunge, at least as regards the temperatures: it is still cold in the morning; even the maximum temperatures will be below average with values ​​around 15°C in the plains. The rains, on the other hand, will gradually tend to leave the country from Tuesday.

In summary, winter will return, especially at the beginning of the new week, with a cyclone of about 1000 hPa deepening on the Ionian Sea: Sunday we will have rain, Monday will be the worst day with lots of wind, thunderstorms, heavy rains and even snow up to high hill altitudes. The highlight of the bad weather will especially affect the South between Monday and Tuesday while in the North the drought will continue undeterred.

For Easter and Easter Monday, the synoptic maps indicate mostly sunny conditions with a high pressure that is clearly expanding up to the British Isles and in part capable of protecting our country as well: this trend must be confirmed as we will find ourselves on the edge outside, on the eastern edge of this anticyclone, and it doesn’t look 100% sure that Italy is protected and serene for all the Easter holidays. Probably but not sure.

