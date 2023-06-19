Palombelli is moved by Berlusconi. Why is Mrs. Rutelli at Mediaset?

But is it normal for Rutelli’s wife to have worked and still work for Mediaset?

These days we have witnessed the commemoration of the disappearance of Berlusconi with a large practically uninterrupted television event on Mediaset, Rai and La 7.

Characters of all types have come and gone, who have recalled the figure of the Knight. Between these Barbara Palombelliwife of Francesco Rutelli, is particular.

He has worked in Mediaset for years.

A few weeks ago the news was made known that Nicholas Porro he would have remained in Mediaset not going to Rai and would have hosted, in addition to “Quarta Repubblica”, also “Stasera Italia”.

However, what was not known is that Palombelli would have lost the management of “Stasera Italia” remaining only the management of “Forum”.

After collaborating for Republic and theEuropean Palombelli joined Mediaset in 2006 where she worked on Tg5 and then “Matrix” and “Quarto Grado” on Rete 4. Since 2013 she has hosted “Forum” on Canale 5 and Rete 4.

From 2018 the great leap with the management of “Stasera Italia” always on Network 4naturally together with “Forum”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

