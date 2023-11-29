Pam Panorama, 100 million investments and 40 new openings coming soon

Pam Panorama focuses even more on growth. The supermarket chain, which operates under the Pam, Panorama, Pam local and Pam City brands, plans to invest 100 million in 2024 divided between the construction of the new logistics hub in Alessandria to support the North West area, the redevelopment of the sales network and a plan of 40 new openings, both direct and affiliated. The new openings will concern Northern Italy, the North East, Campania and Rome.

The company is part of the Pam Group, a reference group in the world of Italian large-scale retail trade, with 1,000 points of sale between directly managed and franchising networks, 9,800 collaborators and 750,000 m2 of sales area, a consolidated turnover of 3,500 million euros in 2023 (+ 12.9%) and a market share of 3%. Pam Panorama meanwhile is preparing to close the year with revenues of 1.9 billion euros (+8%) and an Ebitda growing by 26 million euros compared to 2022. The results also came thanks to investments of around 100 million in network development, in redevelopment of sales points, in technological innovation, in training and sustainability.

«2024 promises to be a complex year with stationary volumes, slowing inflation, a slowdown in the economy with a high cost of money with a consequent worsening of the climate of confidence among families and a further increase in price lists. Despite this general climate, our investments will be huge in line with what has already been developed in the two-year period that is about to end – declares Andrea Zoratti, general director of Pam Panorama -. We have implemented an important development plan including renovations, new openings and new affiliations with entrepreneurs who choose Pam Panorama as a business model in which to invest. Our strategy will continue with a multi-channel perspective, leading us to be increasingly present in territories still unexplored by our brand and continuing to focus on quality, daily convenience, promotion of local products and attention to people who have always constituted the development guidelines of the company. our company and which will be able to guide us for the next 65 years.”

This year the company celebrates its 65th anniversary and presented the book at the event The Spending of Italians published by Mondadori Electa which celebrates the history of the company from its foundation to today.

