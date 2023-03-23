Listen to the audio version of the article

«Europe potentially has all the characteristics to be a strong continent and to withstand the pressure coming from the USA and China. But to do so, it is necessary to place industry at the center of the European agenda, through a comprehensive and long-term industrial policy strategy. Without industry, Europe does not exist. And it is important that it is united to realize its ability to defend the values ​​of freedom, development, inclusion”. Stefan PanConfindustria delegate for Europe, has just returned…