Pan Gongsheng Discusses Hot Economic and Financial Issues at 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting

Governor of China‘s Central Bank Discusses Economic Stability and Financial Risks

At the 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China and Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, addressed key economic and financial issues facing the country. With a focus on supporting the steady growth of the real economy and maintaining financial stability, Pan Gongsheng discussed measures to increase countercyclical adjustment of monetary policy and effectively manage financial risks.

Maintain Stability of Monetary Policy

Pan Gongsheng highlighted the measures taken to maintain the stability of monetary policy, including the use of countercyclical adjustments and the coordinated use of total volume and structure, quantity and price tools. The People’s Bank of China has implemented policies such as lowering the deposit reserve ratio, reducing policy interest rates, and increasing relending and rediscount quotas to support agricultural and small businesses.

Prevent and Resolve Financial Risks in Key Areas

Regarding financial risks, Pan Gongsheng emphasized that the country’s financial system is overall stable and that financial risks are controllable. He addressed concerns about high-risk financial institutions and real estate-related loans, stating that spillover effects on the financial system are generally manageable. Measures such as implementing comprehensive policies to optimize and adjust real estate financial policies have been put in place to mitigate risks.

Accelerate the Construction of a Modern Financial System with Chinese Characteristics

Pan Gongsheng also outlined plans to accelerate the construction of a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics. This includes deepening the structural reform of the financial supply side, promoting high-level two-way opening up of the financial industry, and actively participating in international economic and financial governance.

Overall, Pan Gongsheng’s insights shed light on the government’s efforts to support economic growth, manage financial risks, and build a modern financial system. With these measures in place, China aims to maintain stability and promote sustainable development in its financial sector.