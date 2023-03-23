China Business News 2023-03-23 15:13:27
Editor in charge: Hao Yunying
Tencent announced last year’s results, net profit of 188.243 billion yuan, a decrease of 16.3%; adjusted net profit of 115.649 billion yuan, a decrease of 6.6%; revenue of 554.552 billion yuan, a decrease of 1%. Tencent’s stock price rose today, how to interpret its performance? Pan Tieshan believes that: Tencent’s fourth-quarter performance is better than expected, and the mobile game business is optimistic.
