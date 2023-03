Tencent announced last year’s results, net profit of 188.243 billion yuan, a decrease of 16.3%; adjusted net profit of 115.649 billion yuan, a decrease of 6.6%; revenue of 554.552 billion yuan, a decrease of 1%. Tencent’s stock price rose today, how to interpret its performance? Pan Tieshan believes that: Tencent’s performance in the fourth quarter was better than expected, and the mobile game business is optimistic.

This content is original by China News , and the copyright belongs to China News . Without the written authorization of China News , it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]