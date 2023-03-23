Home Business Pan Tieshan: Tencent’s fourth-quarter performance is better than expected, and the mobile game business is optimistic
Business

Pan Tieshan: Tencent’s fourth-quarter performance is better than expected, and the mobile game business is optimistic

by admin
Pan Tieshan: Tencent’s fourth-quarter performance is better than expected, and the mobile game business is optimistic

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-03-23 15:13:27

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Tencent announced last year’s results, net profit of 188.243 billion yuan, a decrease of 16.3%; adjusted net profit of 115.649 billion yuan, a decrease of 6.6%; revenue of 554.552 billion yuan, a decrease of 1%. Tencent’s stock price rose today, how to interpret its performance? Pan Tieshan believes that: Tencent’s fourth-quarter performance is better than expected, and the mobile game business is optimistic.

Pan Tieshan: Tencent’s fourth-quarter performance is better than expected, and the mobile game business is optimistic

Tencent announced last year’s results, net profit of 188.243 billion yuan, a decrease of 16.3%; adjusted net profit of 115.649 billion yuan, a decrease of 6.6%; revenue of 554.552 billion yuan, a decrease of 1%. Tencent’s stock price rose today, how to interpret its performance? Pan Tieshan believes that: Tencent’s performance in the fourth quarter was better than expected, and the mobile game business is optimistic.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Stellantis: Maserati moves to Mirafiori, while the bodywork remains in Grugliasco

You may also like

Lautaro Martinez, Agustina Gandolfo between selfies and spectacular...

Since the beginning of this year, the global...

Industry – Business associations criticize short deadlines for...

Wall Street recovering after post-Fed-Yellen crash. Dow Jones...

Strike across Germany: DB stops long-distance traffic completely...

Crypto: Sec vs. Coinbase. The title collapses on...

Summit – EU wants to work for the...

Investments of 40 million in Caribe Bay which...

Cannabis: Stoner Cities? Three legalization scenarios are now...

Citizenship income, what the data on work paths...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy