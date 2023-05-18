Pan Tieshan: Tencent’s performance is better than expected, and foreign shareholders’ reduction of holdings puts pressure on short-term stock prices

Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-05-18 15:04:36 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Tencent announced its results. Based on non-IFRS calculations, its profit in the first quarter was 32.538 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.38%. Revenue was 149.986 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.71%. Revenue from value-added services grew 9% in the first quarter. International market game revenue increased by 25%. But share prices were under pressure. In this regard, Pan Tieshan, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Stock Analysts Association, believes that Tencent’s performance is better than expected, and the reduction of foreign shareholders will put pressure on short-term stock prices.

