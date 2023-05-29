Panama Canal: Lack of water causes prices to rise

Because the surrounding lakes are drying up, the Panama Canal is also running out of water. picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com | The nation

About five percent of global sea freight traffic runs through the Panama Canal. It is considered one of the most important abbreviations. Normally, the Panama Canal is filled with water from the surrounding lakes. However, their filling levels have recently fallen massively in a short time – because there has been no rain. Because the fill level is low, ships are already allowed to transport fewer containers. This has already resulted in some price increases.

Again “Mirror” reported, there are currently massive problems with the Panama Canal: there is a lack of water. Because around 200 million liters flow into the oceans every time a ship passes through, the canal has to be constantly refilled with new water from surrounding lakes such as Lake Gatún and Lake Alajuela. The levels there have recently fallen massively. According to “Spiegel”, the fill level in Alajuela alone has decreased by seven meters within a month – that’s ten percent.

Maximum load already limited

The Panama Canal between the Atlantic and the Pacific is important for the economy worldwide. About five percent of the world sea ​​freight transport walk across the canal. Last year almost 300 million tons of goods were transported via waterways.

Because the canal is an important shortcut: Anyone who uses the canal shortens a ship’s passage between New York and San Francisco from around 25,000 to around 10,000 kilometers – and is therefore up to three weeks faster than going around Cape Horn at the southern tip America would drive.

Be considered the cause of the lack of water lack of rainfall in the region specified. Between February and April, the amount of precipitation was 50 percent below average, according to media reports. For this reason, the responsible Panama Canal authority has once again limited the maximum loading of the passing ships. It initially lowered the draft limit from 13.72 meters to 13.56 meters. At the end of May it should only be 13.41 meters.

There is no improvement in sight

This means that because the ships are not allowed to lie deep in the water, they can transport less weight and therefore fewer containers. That’s why the freight rates are rising – that is, the Prices for the transport – with some shipping companies already.

In addition, the Panama Canal Authority has already announced “additional measures” if the situation does not improve.

And that’s not unlikely: This year, higher average temperatures and falling precipitation are expected worldwide – for example in Panama.

kit