New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from Zhongguancun Online

For the M43 system, it is easier to achieve high quality of the lens while making the lens compact and lightweight. Panasonic has launched the new LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 ASPH. (hereinafter referred to as Panasonic 9mm F1.7), while maintaining the large aperture and high quality, the size of the lens is greatly reduced, and the portability is excellent. Coupled with the blessing of Leica, it is a very popular M43 ultra-wide-angle camera. focus lens. In today’s review, we will focus on the image quality of Panasonic’s 9mm F1.7 lens.

First, a brief introduction to the specifications of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens:

Lens specifications: M43 mount ultra-wide-angle prime lens

Lens focal length: 9mm (equivalent to 35mm focal length of 18mm);

Lens maximum aperture: f/1.7;

The minimum aperture of the lens: f/16;

Aperture blades: 7 aperture blades;

Lens structure: 12 elements in 9 groups

· Mount type: M43

Special lenses: 2 aspherical lenses (ASPH), 2 extra-low dispersion lenses (ED), 1 ultra-high refractive index lens (UHR)

·The closest focusing distance: 0.095m;

·Maximum magnification: 025X (equivalent to 0.5X for a 35mm film camera);

Filter size: φ55mm;

Lens size: φ60.8mm×52mm;

·Weight: 130g

·Appearance and details

The ultra-wide-angle lens is a must-have lens for landscape photographers and lovers of landscape photography. As a fixed-focus ultra-wide-angle lens, it can not only provide a larger aperture, but also have higher picture quality. Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens, the LEICA DG logo on the lens body indicates that this is a high-quality ultra-wide-angle fixed-focus lens, which can not only meet the needs of daily lens photo shooting, but also provide a wide angle of view for video content creation. It is very suitable for Vlog, live broadcast and other subject matter shooting.

As an ultra-wide-angle prime lens equivalent to 35mm and 18mm, the first impression of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens is that it is really small and light. The total height of this lens is only 61mm. Even if the lens hood is installed, the length of the lens is only 90mm, plus the weight of 130g. As a daily hanger, when you put it on the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II, you can hardly feel the weight of this lens. any burden.

In appearance, the most conspicuous zoom ring on the lens is the moderately damped zoom ring. There are also some product logos, focal length logos, and any other function buttons on the lens body, which can be described as very simple as a whole. Although it is an ultra-wide-angle fixed-focus lens, the front group of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens does not adopt the common “bulb” design of the ultra-wide-angle lens. The front group lens is only slightly convex, which does not affect the installation and use of the filter at all.

In terms of lens structure, the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens adopts a lens structure design of 12 elements in 9 groups, including 5 special lenses, 2 aspherical lenses for controlling lens aberration, 2 ultra-low dispersion lenses and A high-refractive-index lens is used to enhance the light refraction ability inside the lens and further reduce the size of the lens. On the coating, the front lens of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens adopts a fluorine coating, which can effectively reduce glare and increase the lens anti-fouling.

In short, the biggest feature of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens is that it is small and light. At the same time, this lens is also very good in terms of lens group design and materials, and the lens is also designed to be waterproof, dustproof and frostproof to ensure that the lens is in some harsh environments. It can also work normally in the environment without affecting the shooting.

Real shot test: resolution test

Next, we entered the real shooting test environment of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens. The first thing is to test the resolution of the lens. This time, we use the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II. Set the body to the native minimum sensitivity ISO 200, and adjust the aperture step by step to see the image quality performance of this lens when the aperture is blocked. how.

As can be seen from the above test, the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens has very sharp center image quality at full aperture, but the edge image quality is slightly loose. When the aperture is stopped down by one stop, the sharpness of the center and edge image quality is very good. As the aperture is narrowed down to F11, sharpness in the center of the frame is excellent, but the edge quality begins to deteriorate; after F16, the center and edge quality becomes more loose.

Real shot test: Vignetting/Dispersion

After understanding the resolution performance of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens, let’s take a look at the vignetting and dispersion performance of this lens.

For ultra-wide-angle prime lenses, the performance of vignetting is indeed worth paying attention to, especially for landscape photography, the vignetting of ultra-wide-angle lenses will have a certain impact on the picture. So what is the actual vignetting performance of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 as an ultra-wide-angle prime lens?

Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens vignetting test

It can be seen from the actual shooting that when the aperture of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens is fully opened, vignetting can be seen in the four corners. As the aperture gradually shrinks, the vignetting is significantly improved.

Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens dispersion test

In terms of dispersion, the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens has a very slight dispersion phenomenon when the aperture is fully opened, and the dispersion disappears after the aperture is reduced by one stop. If you shoot in RAW format, you can correct lens dispersion in post. In short, the flaws do not hide the good, the image quality of Panasonic 9mm F1.7 can be said to have been done very well under the blessing of Leica.

Real shot test: distortion/glare

For landscape photography, when shooting sunrise, sunset scenes or shooting in backlight, it is inevitable that there will be lens flare that will affect the final image.

Panasonic 9mm F1.7 Lens Flare Test

Judging from the actual shooting samples, the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 has a good anti-glare performance when shooting in a backlight environment. There will be a certain ghost phenomenon when shooting at some angles, but the overall control of glare is very good. Therefore, when using this lens for backlight shooting, the interference of glare on the picture is completely ignored, and you can shoot with confidence.

Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens distortion test

In terms of distortion, when the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens is shot, there is a slight barrel-shaped distortion on the edge, and the distortion can be corrected by post-production software without affecting the photo. To sum up, the overall image quality, distortion and dispersion of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens are very good for a lightweight ultra-wide-angle prime lens, and it is not a problem for daily shooting.

Real shot test: recent focus test

The closest focusing distance of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens is 0.095m, and the maximum magnification is 0.25 times (equivalent to 0.5X for a 35mm film camera). We set the lens to the maximum aperture of F1.7 and shoot with the GH5 II.

Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens shot at the closest focusing distance

As can be seen from the above picture, the focus position of the toy in the picture is very sharp, the details are very clear, the maximum aperture of F1.7 can create a very obvious blur effect, the light spot basically maintains a circular state, and the edge of the picture is blurred. Aperture erosion occurs.

·Real samples and summary:

The next step is the real-shot sample session. We used the Panasonic GH5 II body when shooting, and some samples were shot in RAW, and the photos were adjusted later.

It can be seen from the actual samples that the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 fixed-focus ultra-wide-angle lens gives a very wide field of view. The large aperture of F1.7 fully meets the needs of daily landscape photography, street shooting and video shooting.

In terms of overall quality, during our evaluation and use of the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens, we are very satisfied with the overall quality performance of this lens, coupled with its compact size and weight, whether it is used on the camera head, or daily carrying for shooting. All are good. This lens performs very well in terms of image quality, coupled with very well-controlled dispersion and flare control, the overall performance is very satisfactory. In addition, the equivalent 18mm focal length has inherent advantages in shooting Vlogs, plus its price of 3398 yuan, it is very suitable for video shooting and Vlogers that require ultra-wide-angle.

In short, the Panasonic 9mm F1.7 lens has a very high cost performance, with an equivalent 18mm focal length and a large aperture, it is very recommended for M43 system users.



