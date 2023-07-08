Home » Panasonic and Texas Instruments want to become climate neutral
Business

Panasonic and Texas Instruments want to become climate neutral

by admin
Panasonic and Texas Instruments want to become climate neutral

Whether that trust is justified, however, is another question. Environmentalists point out that the technology is far from mature, arguing that the focus on the technology is a distraction from renewable energy expansion.

Also read the WiWo cover story: Boom in the USA

Nevertheless, the hopes for the Occidental facility near Odessa are huge. Construction has been going on since August 2022, and 1,000 construction workers are busy getting the plant up and running quickly. In addition, 75 jobs are to be created in the long term in order to produce low-pollutant or zero-pollutant fuels and products such as chemicals and building materials from the filtered carbon. That also fits in with Joe Biden’s ideas: the green conversion of the world‘s largest economy should primarily create new jobs, according to the President’s plan. In Texas at least that seems to be the case.

See also  Prime Minister Modi's party lost in regional elections in India

You may also like

Piombino, first commercial cargo of methane delivered

Amazon Prime Day 2023: These early deals are...

US Dollar Falls as Strong Jobs Data Raises...

Resolution 28 of 06/26/2023 – Opinion for the...

Synthetic fish versus aquaculture. The risks for man...

Titan: CEO Rush’s ruthlessness was an open secret

China Association of Automobile Manufacturers Deletes ‘Letter of...

Work, Italians too “gentlemen” and businesses are asking...

The Exchange Rate in Mexico: Dollar Sees a...

Italy restarts, but unknowns about the future: boom...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy