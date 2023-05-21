Panasonic plans to build at least two new battery factories in North America to increase battery production capacity – yqqlm

According to foreign media reports, Tesla battery supplier Panasonic announced on Thursday that it plans to build at least two new factories in North America to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

At present, the company has not yet decided on the location of the new factory, and the estimated investment amount has not yet been announced. The new plant could be in Nevada or Kansas, or elsewhere, said CEO Yuki Kusumi.

The company said it plans to increase battery production by building at least two new plants in North America to meet growing demand for electric vehicles.

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk has pointed out, battery production is the limiting factor in determining global EV production.

Panasonic aims to have an annual battery capacity of 200GWh by March 2031, a production target that is more than four times the company’s current capacity. These new factories will be crucial for Panasonic to achieve this goal.

Panasonic’s boost in battery production is equally important to Tesla, its largest auto customer, as it seeks to dramatically increase electric vehicle production over the same time frame. Tesla aims to have an annual production capacity of 20 million electric vehicles by 2030, and Panasonic’s steady and reliable supply is critical to achieving that goal.

Previously, Panasonic had said that it may mass produce 4680 batteries for Tesla between April 2023 and March 2024. But last week, the company said it would delay mass production of the 4680 cells. According to the company’s statement, it currently plans to start commercial production of the 4680 battery between April and September 2024. (Little Fox)

Original title: Panasonic plans to build at least two new battery factories in North America to increase battery production capacity

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling