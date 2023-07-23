Home » Pandoro Balocco-Ferragni, the influencer’s companies are in the sights of the Antitrust
Pandoro Balocco-Ferragni, the influencer's companies are in the sights of the Antitrust

Pandoro Balocco-Ferragni, the influencer’s companies are in the sights of the Antitrust

Pandoro Balocco-Ferragni (still) in the sights of the Antitrust: the companies of the influencer searched

Clare Ferragni (again) in trouble. Yes, because the Antitrust, which had already opened an investigation against the confectionery company Balocco (who has partnered with the influencer for a Pandoro with its brand, ndr) per unfair commercial practicealso involved the companies Fenice and TBS Crew, attributable to Ferragni, in the proceeding.

The core of the matter that develops around the charity campaign called “Chiara Ferragni and Balocco together for the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin”, for which the entrepreneur lent her image by making it appear on the pandoro packages, concerns the amount of the donation to the structure, which would have been determined at the outset, and not on the basis of the number of sweets sold. Buying these pandoro at a higher price did nothing to help the hospital. Second l’Antitrustall that it was not clear, as consumers might get the impression that by buying a pack they would help the campaign. Today, the authority carried out inspections at the headquarters of the two companies.

This was announced by the competition and market authority itself, specifying that today its officials carried out inspections in the Fenice and TBS Crew offices with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza.

