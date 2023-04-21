Panel discussion: workers desperately needed

At the invitation of the Stuttgarter Zeitung, Roland Berger and the L-Bank, experts from politics and business are looking for solutions to the problems on the job market in Baden-Württemberg. StZ readers can be there on site.

The head of the Federal Employment Agency (BA), Andrea Nahles, recently described the situation on the labor market with a joke: In the headlines for the monthly reports, the terms “stable” and “robust” are only switched between – because the favorable situation hardly changed. In fact, the labor market is proving to be very resilient despite persistent consumer restraint and fears of a recession.

Nevertheless, there is a growing cause for concern because the lack of employees is already putting a strain on companies – and the fact that the baby boomers will soon be retiring and demographic developments are taking more and more strength out of the labor market makes the situation even more explosive. Nationwide, the Federal Agency expects a decline in the potential labor force of between six and seven million.

Bottleneck occupations increased to over 120

The number of bottleneck occupations in which it is becoming increasingly difficult to fill has risen to over 120. The lack of personnel in the areas of education and care as well as in selected IT professions has been obvious for years. The crafts and, after the pandemic, the hotel and restaurant sector have also been added. According to the BA, the situation has eased somewhat in the industrial metal and electrical trades. It is clear, however, that one can no longer speak of a shortage of skilled workers, but in part of a shortage of workers.

Digitization could now help in different fields – for example in administration – to save workers, says BA regional head Christian Rauch. However, studies have shown in their forecasts that this will not be enough by far. “Especially in the service professions such as care and education, digitization effects are far too weak for this.” The forecasts rather show that the imbalance between supply and demand will increase significantly, especially at the skilled worker level. “However, relaxation is to be expected in many bachelor’s jobs.”

More immigration could be a solution

Many questions arise as to how to get out of the misery – for example: How expensive can work still be? Which instruments can be used to increase the participation rate? How are potential applicants approached? What could go better in training? Does working life need to be extended? What can we expect from the draft law on the further development of skilled worker immigration?







Concern about lack of engineers

Joachim Dorfs, Editor-in-Chief of the Stuttgarter Zeitung, will discuss all of this with a group of experts on Wednesday, May 10th. Title: “Workers desperately wanted – How missing employees slow down the economy”. His four interlocutors are directly concerned with the difficulties and the range of possible influences.

There is Science Minister Petra Olschowski (Greens), who is particularly concerned that the country is running out of engineers. “In order to be able to meet the challenges of economic transformation, climate change and digitization, we need academic specialists more than ever, especially in the fields of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and technology (mint)”, she says. A project team from science and industry has presented “promising recommendations for action”, as the minister praised.

“There is no single lever”

The BA regional manager Rauch is part of the team of experts. Regarding the possible solution to the shortage of skilled workers, he says: “There is not one lever – everyone has to be served, that’s what makes it so challenging.” Matthias Lapp, the new CEO of the Lapp Group, and Christoph Werner report how company leaders are dealing with the situation , CEO of the drugstore chain dm. After all, it is just as important to keep proven employees in the company so that there are not such large staff gaps in the first place. Both managers can reveal their recipes.

Readers of our newspaper can follow the discussion on site in the rotunda of the L-Bank. You can also send your own questions to the moderator Joachim Dorfs in advance.

Here’s how you can participate

talk series

The Stuttgarter Zeitung, together with the L-Bank and the management consultancy Roland Berger, has been holding talks on the “future of the region” for many years.

Deadline

The current panel discussion on the subject of “Desperately looking for workers – How a lack of employees is slowing down the economy” will take place on Wednesday, May 10th, in the rotunda of the L-Bank. The address: Börsenplatz 1 in Stuttgart. The conversation begins at 7:15 p.m.

Registration

Readers who want to be there can register at www.stzlinx.de/zukunftderregion register; maximum of two people each. 300 listeners can be on site.

Questions

If you want to ask the experts a question, send an email to [email protected]