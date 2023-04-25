Panetta (ECB): European integration solution to global fragmentation

Fabio Panetta, a member of the executive board of the European Central Bank (ECB), said that a more integrated Europe is the ideal solution to counter growing global fragmentation. This integration can improve Europe’s resilience and influence in international scenarios. Panetta expressed these considerations during a conference at the Bruegel Institute, focused on the impact of the geopolitical situation on economic relations in the 21st century.

Panetta noted that significant geopolitical tensions have emerged in recent years, threatening both peace and trade. In turn, these tensions increase the risks of multiple supply shocks destabilizing prices and the economy, making it more difficult for central banks to carry out their mandates. European integration is therefore essential to address these challenges and ensure a more stable and prosperous future.