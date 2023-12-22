Home » Panettone from Eurospin, but that’s just the label. Here is the top manufacturer brand
by admin
Often, especially when talking about great Christmas desserts, we tend to associate the quality of a product with its notoriety, or better yet with its brand. But, as we know, branded panettone and pandoro cost much more than other (packaged) ones, especially close to public holidays.

However if even now we don’t want to spend a fortune but still buy a noteworthy panettone we can pop into one of the many Eurospin store scattered throughout Italy and purchase one or more bearing the signature of Duke Moscati. Under this name, decidedly particular and romantic, it is hidden a well-known brand. Let’s talk about nothing less than the My return. He writes it Sicilianews24. And, listen, listen, it always produces for Eurospin pandoro, nougats, chocolates and various pralines. And at Easter he delights us with the Dove. In short, it is now clear why panettone that we find in this discount chain is so good.

Panettone Eurospin

